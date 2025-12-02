Blossom of Smile: Children’s Book on Prophet Muhammad’s Mother Published in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: With the efforts of the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) World Assembly, the children’s book Shokufa-e-Labkhez (The Blossom of a Smile) from the Sunflower Series, written by Mahdi Wahidi Sadr, has been translated into Urdu and published in India.

This beautifully illustrated story introduces young readers to Lady Aminah bint Wahb, the noble mother of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It narrates the historic meeting between Abdul Muttalib (the Prophet’s grandfather) and Wahb, during which the proposal of marriage between Aminah and Abdullah (the Prophet’s father) was made.

The book highlights the high lineage and social standing of Wahb’s family, the purity and chastity of both Aminah and Abdullah, and their complete avoidance of idol-worship and unlawful earnings in pre-Islamic Arabia. It also gently covers the passing of Abdullah before the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) and the death of Aminah when the Prophet was only six years old.

Every page features child-friendly, colorful illustrations that match each part of the story. The final pages include a clear profile of Lady Aminah (father’s name, dates of birth and passing, lifespan, and burial place) along with references to the historical sources used.

This heartwarming book is now available in Urdu for children and young readers across India.