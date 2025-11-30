Photos: Organizers of National Conference Honoring Ayatollah Yazdi meet with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly
AhlulBayt News Agency: The organizers of the National Conference commemorating Ayatollah Yazdi, titled “Leader of the Pioneers of the Islamic Movement: Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi”, met on Saturday afternoon (November 29, 2025) with Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, to discuss the event and exchange views.
30 November 2025 - 10:51
News ID: 1755727
Source: Abna24
