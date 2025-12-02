French unions hold solidarity festival for Palestinian journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: French journalist unions, including the National Union of Journalists (SNJ), the journalists’ union affiliated with the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), and the journalists’ union in the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), organized a solidarity festival in support of Palestinian journalists, especially those in the Gaza Strip.

The festival was held at the hall of the General Confederation of French Trade Unions in Paris, with the presence of Dominique Pradley, President of the International Federation of Journalists, Nasser Abu Bakr, President of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, and several French union leaders.

Organizers expressed their solidarity with Palestinian journalists in Gaza, praising their courage and professionalism in conveying the truth despite the risks they face, and called for immediate access for foreign journalists to the Gaza Strip.

Abu Bakr thanked the French unions for their initiative, emphasizing that this support sends an important message to journalists in Gaza who continue performing their professional duties under harsh conditions. He called for opening the sector to international media to ensure accurate reporting, stressing that protecting journalists and respecting press freedom is a humanitarian and ethical responsibility of the international community.

