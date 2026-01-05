Iran, Iraq Stress Continued Coordination for Regional Stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid have highlighted the necessity of sustained coordination between Tehran and Baghdad to promote peace and stability throughout the region.

According to IRNA, in a meeting held in Baghdad on Sunday, the two officials explored ways to enhance bilateral relations and widen cooperation in multiple areas, with the goal of advancing the shared interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries, according to Iraq’s state news agency INA.

The talks placed particular emphasis on strengthening the pillars of regional peace and stability through closer collaboration and mutual understanding.

......................

End/ 257