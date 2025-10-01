Qassam warns Idan against returning to combat in Gaza: They tried to kill you, we saved you

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, warned on Tuesday that continued Israeli aggression could lead to the death of Israeli captives held by the group, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment and destruction in Gaza City.

The Brigades released new footage of the rescue operation of captive Idan Alexander (released last May) from beneath the rubble of a collapsed tunnel, accompanied by a direct message to him and the Israeli leadership, “You’re returning to the army that tried to kill you, while we were the ones who protected you, do you remember?”

The footage broadcast by the Qassam showed the precise details of the rescue, with Alexander trapped under debris following the tunnel’s collapse.

According to the footage, the Qassam fighters successfully saved Alexander’s life and extracted him safely, sending a clear message about their ability to protect captives and retain them as leverage to end the war and secure the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The video also included scenes from Alexander’s life after his release, showing him expressing happiness and recalling simple moments, such as visiting the sea, portraying the human side of captives after their long ordeal.

The armed wing concluded with the statement, “Exchange deal… freedom and life. Military pressure… death and failure.” Through this message, they emphasized that the only safe path for captives to return to their families is through a genuine exchange deal, while military pressure will lead to total failure and inevitable death.



