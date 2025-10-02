https://en.abna24.com/xjLc72 October 2025 - 11:34 News ID 1733968 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: A tribute to great mujahid, Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, on his first martyrdom anniversary 2 October 2025 - 11:34 News ID: 1733968 Source: Khamenei.ir related Baghdad Friday Imam: Resistance Army ensures continuation of Martyr Nasrallah’s path Loss of Commander of Resistance a Major Blow to Resistance Axis, Islamic Ummah - Sunni scholar Video: A year has passed, and we have not forgotten you Video: Commemorating Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah at Razavi Holy Shrine Photos 3: First Anniversary Ceremony of Martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah at Sayyida Masoumeh Shrine Photos 2: First Anniversary Ceremony of Pioneers of Resistance Axis at Lady Fatima Masoumeh Shrine Photos 1: First Anniversary Ceremony of Pioneers of Resistance Axis at Lady Fatima Masoumeh Shrine
