Loss of Commander of Resistance a Major Blow to Resistance Axis, Islamic Ummah - Sunni scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of the Education Council of the Secretariat of the Planning Council for Religious Seminaries, Akhund Essam al-Din Goglan, described Nasrallah as a charismatic and exceptional leader whose presence shaped regional dynamics and inspired vigilance against Zionist conspiracies.



He stated: “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was deeply committed to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini and embodied the spirit of defiance against global arrogance. His martyrdom is a painful wound for the resistance, but the enemies of Islam will never achieve their goals—for from his blood, thousands of Nasrallahs will rise.”



Goglan noted that Nasrallah’s unique personality made him an unmatched commander. “Leaders across the region and beyond paid close attention to his words,” he said. “His speeches were not only powerful—they were strategic tools in confronting the plots and schemes of enemies, especially the Zionist regime.”



He added that Nasrallah remained true to his covenant with God, fulfilling it with sincerity and playing a vital role in strengthening Islamic resistance across sects—uniting both Sunni and Shia communities.



In conclusion, Goglan affirmed: “Martyr Nasrallah’s heart beat for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine, and the entire Islamic Ummah. He was a compassionate advocate for unity and security among Muslims worldwide, fulfilling the prophetic call to protect and uplift the faithful.”



