Iraq and Russia deepen counterterrorism and defense coordination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russia’s Security Council Secretary has announced Moscow’s readiness to expand military-technical cooperation with Iraq, emphasizing that future defense ties will focus on counterterrorism and upgrading previously supplied equipment.

Sergey Shoigu, on his first official visit to Baghdad, described Russia and Iraq as “long-standing partners” with historically friendly relations. He said Russia aims to deepen coordination with Iraq’s defense, security, and intelligence institutions.

Shoigu stated that the priority is to align strategies and share experience in combating terrorism and extremism, according to remarks published by Interfax.

He added that Russian military equipment has proven effective in Iraq’s operational environment and could be enhanced using lessons learned from Russia’s “special military operation.”

Addressing regional dynamics, Shoigu highlighted Iraq’s “important historical role” and warned that the deteriorating situation in the Middle East poses a threat to global stability.

He condemned Israel’s September 9 airstrikes in Doha, calling them a “gross violation of international law and the UN Charter,” and said the attack undermined Qatar’s mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.

Shoigu also noted shared views between Moscow and Baghdad on Syria, referencing the quadrilateral coordination center in Baghdad involving Russia, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

During a brief exchange at Baghdad airport with Ali Nasser, deputy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister for national security, Shoigu said bilateral contacts are growing across sectors including business, economics, transport, and defense.

He remarked that despite limited preparation time, his visit to Baghdad includes a “very busy” agenda focused on constructive dialogue.

Ali Nasser emphasized the “very long historical relations” between Russia and Iraq, describing them as the foundation for their “intense and fruitful dialogue.”

