Iran and Russia advance nuclear cooperation with SMR and Hormoz projects

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) and a senior official from Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation held a meeting in Tehran to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy.

Mohammad Eslami met with Nikolai Spassky, Rosatom’s deputy director general for international affairs, on Wednesday in the Iranian capital.

Spassky’s visit followed Eslami’s trip to Moscow on September 24, during which both sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on building small modular reactors (SMRs) in Iran.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the two officials explored ways to expand nuclear cooperation, particularly through joint projects focused on SMR development.

They also reviewed another MoU signed during Eslami’s Moscow visit, which outlines cooperation on the Iran–Hormoz Nuclear Power Plant Project involving the construction of four 1,250-megawatt reactors.

Just two days after Eslami’s visit, Iranian and Russian representatives signed a $25-billion agreement to build the four reactors.

This agreement is part of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in January, which includes a 20-year roadmap for bilateral relations.

Recently, Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaty, giving it binding legal status.

According to the AEOI, the Wednesday meeting featured “extensive” discussions, covering various aspects of nuclear collaboration.

The agency reported that both parties assessed the progress of current projects and stressed the importance of accelerating their implementation.

It was also agreed that Rosatom’s director-general, Alexey Likhachev, will soon visit Iran to follow up on the agreements and inspect the construction of Units 2 and 3 at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which is being developed with Russian assistance.

