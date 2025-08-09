Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for 40th Day of Martyrs of Astaneh Ashrafieh Following Recent Zionist Attacks

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency – ABNA – the 40th-day memorial ceremony for nuclear scientist Dr. Sadeghi Saber and 16 other martyrs of the Zionist regime’s recent aggression against Astaneh Ashrafieh was held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Astaneh Ashrafieh, Iran. The event featured a speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a) World Assembly, who also visited the site of the martyrdom prior to the ceremony.