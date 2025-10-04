Photos: Press Conference of First Congress on “The Pure Life of Scholars of the Islamic World” in Qom, Iran

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency – ABNA – the press conference for the inaugural congress titled “The Pure Life of Scholars of the Islamic World” was held on 2nd Oct. 2025, at the Afagh International Foundation in Qom city of Iran. The event featured the presence of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sharifi, President of the University of Qom, and Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mohammadi, Head of the Elites Department at the Office of the Supreme Leader.