AhlulBayt News Agency: A new Knesset report has revealed a significant rise in the number of “Israeli” settlers leaving the occupied territories since the start of the genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October 2023, with data indicating that the “Israeli” entity is now facing a negative migration balance.

The report, prepared ahead of Monday’s Knesset Committee for Immigration session, showed that the entity has no effective plan to reverse this accelerating exodus. Citing figures from the “Israeli” Central Bureau of Statistics, the Hebrew-language newspaper “Maariv” said there has been a “sharp jump” in the number of those leaving the “Israeli” entity, while only a small minority have chosen to return.

“Maariv” described the findings as presenting “a troubling picture of ‘Israel’s’ emigration patterns,” noting that the exodus has intensified dramatically since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the ensuing genocidal war on Gaza.

Between January and August 2024 alone, 49,000 “Israelis” left the occupied territories, compared to just 12,100 who returned. The report highlighted that most of those emigrating were young, educated professionals, many from the “Tel Aviv” metropolitan area.

The trend, however, began even before October 7, 2023. Official data showed that 34,400 “Israelis” emigrated in 2020, compared to 32,500 returns. The gap widened steadily: 41,400 left in 2021, 59,400 in 2022 and a record 82,800 in 2023.

Altogether, between 2020 and 2024, the “Israeli” entity lost a net 145,900 settlers to emigration—the steepest sustained population outflow in decades.

The report linked the sharp surge in departures to deepening internal divisions and instability following the rise of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current right-wing coalition. It warned that continued political turmoil, coupled with the ongoing war and insecurity, could have serious long-term socio-economic consequences for the “Israeli” entity if the trend persists.



