Photos: 32nd National Prayer Conference Held in Rasht, Iran

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – the 32nd National Prayer Conference commenced on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Rasht at the Gilan Law Enforcement Hall. The event was attended by Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Chief of Staff to the President, Zahra Behrouz Azar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, and Hojjat al-Islam Qara’ati, Head of the National Prayer Committee. During the conference, outstanding individuals in the article submission category and top-performing organizations in promoting prayer were honored.