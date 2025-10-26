UK Mosque Security Budget Seen as Political Move

AhlulBayt News Agency: Analysts are interpreting the UK government’s decision to allocate a special budget for mosques and Islamic centers not as a charitable gesture, but as a political move aimed at containing rising dissatisfaction over its Gaza war policies.

The recent announcement of a £10 million fund to enhance security at mosques and Islamic schools is seen as a response to growing distrust between the government and the Muslim community, rather than a sincere concern for Muslim safety.

According to the UK Home Office, the budget will be used to install security systems and train personnel at Islamic sites. This announcement came just ten days after a similar funding package was approved for synagogues and Jewish schools.

Observers believe the timing is strategic, intended to project an image of religious equality under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership, especially amid backlash from the Muslim community over the government’s stance on the Gaza conflict.

Since the war began, many British Muslims have criticized the Prime Minister for supporting Israel, leading to a loss of trust in the Labour Party and a noticeable shift away from it in recent elections.

Home Office statistics reveal that anti-Muslim hate crimes have surged by nearly 20% in the past year, though official media often frames this as part of a general rise in hate incidents, downplaying the specific targeting of Muslims.

Masoud Shajareh, head of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told IRNA that Islamophobia in the UK has become institutionalized, with Muslims effectively treated as second-class citizens.

Experts argue that the budget allocation is more about political damage control than genuine protection. They say the government is attempting to ease Muslim anger by promoting a façade of equality, but this symbolic gesture is unlikely to rebuild trust.

