Retired US Army Colonel: Israel risks destruction if it attacks Iran alone

AhlulBayt News Agency: Retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson has warned against Israel’s attempts to drag the United States into a war with Iran, arguing that Israel is well aware that it will be destroyed if it takes on Iran “single-handedly.”

Wilkerson, a former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, made the comments while speaking with American political commentator and influencer Jackson Hinkle on his web television show Legitimate Targets, which was shared online Saturday.

Their discussion focused on US President Donald Trump’s policies, including his foreign policy agenda.

The retired general referred to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which the regime began on June 13 this year. The US entered that conflict by bombing three major Iranian nuclear sites on June 22, two days before a ceasefire took effect following a request by Israel. Iran responded to attacks on its soil by launching missile strikes on targets inside Israel and by hitting an American airbase in Qatar.

“The Iranians have some very sophisticated missiles today that shocked the bejesus out of Israel. I mean, these are missiles the Israelis cannot shoot down, with no air defense system, THAD, Patriot, or anything else.”

He added that Israel learned about the power of the Iranian missiles, which were “mostly indigenous” and that this was one of the reasons behind the ceasefire announced on June 23.

“They learned that. That’s one reason the 12-day beautiful war was stopped so quickly because Israel was taking a licking, a shellacking.”

Wilkerson also said that the number of casualties caused by Iranian missile attacks was low because Iran exercised restraint and avoided targeting civilian sites.

On a possible new act of aggression by Israel for what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as wiping out Iran’s nuclear sites, the retired general said that Netanyahu would involve the US if he decided to attack Iran again.

“He is fully aware that the only way he’s ever going to accomplish the goals he wants to accomplish is to bring the United States in to accomplish them,” Wilkerson said, adding that although the US is reluctant, it would help Netanyahu as “Israel will be destroyed” if he acts alone to attack Iran.

“If he gets the feeling either that if the causes it by going to war again with Iran, and he feels there’s a 90% chance or even an 80% chance the US will however reluctantly come in behind him when he is in peril, and he will be. He will be. Israel will go down if they take Iran on single-handedly.”

....................

End/ 257