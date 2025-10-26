Hamas Vows to Return Bodies of Deceased Hostages

AhlulBayt News Agency: Musa Abou Marzook, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, announced that the movement intends to hand over to Israel the bodies of all deceased prisoners it is able to locate in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Al Jazeera Mubasher, Abou Marzook explained that all provisions of the ceasefire agreement involve general matters that still require clarification and negotiation, including the timeline for transferring the remains.

He stated, “Regarding the bodies of hostages, we are committed to handing over all the bodies we currently have and those we may find,” as reported by TASS.

Abou Marzook emphasized that Hamas does not wish to retain the bodies and hopes to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible.

He added that the United States is monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, and Hamas expects fairness and neutrality from Washington.

According to Asharq al-Awsat, citing Hamas sources on October 17, Palestinian resistance forces will need to conduct a large-scale search operation to locate the remaining bodies of captives in Gaza.

The report noted that the search is complicated by the deaths of Hamas supporters who knew the burial locations, as well as the destruction of key areas in the enclave by Israeli military operations, making access extremely difficult.

