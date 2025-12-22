Bollywood Star: Bihar Chief Minister Should Apologize Unconditionally to Muslim Woman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been facing continuous criticism over the ongoing ‘hijab controversy’. The incident in which a hijab was forcibly removed from the face of a Muslim woman doctor has not only attracted social and political backlash but has also tarnished his image in the film industry. Several politicians and public figures have strongly condemned the act, including the renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar expressed his stance on the hijab controversy on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Conveying his strong disapproval of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s actions, he wrote, “Even those who know me slightly are aware of my opposition to the practice of purdah, but that in no way means that I condone what Nitish Kumar did to a Muslim woman doctor. I strongly condemn it.” He further added, “Nitish Kumar should unconditionally apologize to this woman.”

Earlier, actress Zaira Wasim also reacted to the incident on X, stating that “A woman’s dignity and modesty are not things to be toyed with, especially on a public platform. As a Muslim woman, seeing another woman’s veil being removed so casually, and that too with a smile, was extremely angering. Authority does not give anyone the right to violate someone’s boundaries. Nitish Kumar must unconditionally apologize to this woman.”

It is noteworthy that the incident occurred a few days ago in Patna, the capital of Bihar, during the distribution of appointment letters to newly appointed AYUSH doctors. When a Muslim woman doctor arrived wearing a hijab to collect her appointment letter, the Chief Minister pointed to the hijab on her face and asked, “What is this?” He then personally pulled down the hijab covering her face. The act has sparked widespread outrage across the state and beyond.