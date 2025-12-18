Shia Cleric Accused Bihar CM of Violating Religious Freedom After Hijab Incident

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Syed Hasan Moosavi Safvi, President of the Anjuman-e-Shari‘a Shian Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned the Chief Minister of Bihar for removing the hijab of a female doctor on a public platform.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Safvi termed the reported act “reprehensible” and said it constituted a serious violation of religious freedom, women’s dignity, and basic human decency.

He stressed that the issue should not be dismissed as a personal mistake or momentary lapse, but viewed as a grave and troubling act that has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of believers.

“The hijab is not an ordinary piece of clothing; it is a sacred symbol of faith, purity, and respect,” Safvi said. “Any form of disrespect toward it is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Safvi further expressed concern that such behavior, if committed by a person holding a constitutional office, sends a dangerous message that religious values and women’s sanctity can be violated under the guise of power. He warned that this trend poses a serious threat to democratic and pluralistic societies.

Calling for accountability, Safvi demanded an immediate, unconditional, and public apology over the incident. He added that an apology alone would not be sufficient, insisting that responsibility must be fixed and effective mechanisms of accountability put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Respect for religious practices and for the dignity and honor of women is non-negotiable,” he said. “It is not only a moral and religious obligation, but also a constitutional and humanitarian responsibility.”

Safvi also appealed to civil society groups, intellectuals, and constitutional institutions to take serious note of the matter and to adopt practical measures to safeguard religious freedom, human dignity, and mutual respect.