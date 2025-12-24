From Hijab to Social Responsibility: Revisiting Life of Imam Hadi (A.S) Among Indian Women

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mourning gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Ali Naqi (A.S) were held with the participation of women in the Indian state of Haryana.

The event aimed to highlight the moral and social teachings of Imam Hadi (A.S) and reflect on the religious and social responsibilities of women in contemporary times.

During the ceremony, Indian scholar and preacher Syeda Nida Batool emphasized various aspects of Imam Hadi's (A.S) life, describing him as a comprehensive model of patience, piety, knowledge, and resistance against injustice.

She encouraged women to draw inspiration from these qualities to play an active role in family upbringing, raising social awareness, and promoting ethics and spirituality in society.

Syeda Azma Zainab, an educator and preacher, further discussed the significance of hijab and modesty, stressing how these principles contribute to maintaining moral health and social security.

Syeda Thaniya Batool, referencing Imam Hadi’s (A.S) example, elaborated on the importance of worship, ethics, and support for the oppressed.

She described the life of Imam Hadi (AS) as a guiding light for women on the path to dignity, knowledge, and perseverance.

The organizers of the event emphasized that such programs not only deepen the understanding of the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) but also pave the way for women’s active and impactful participation in scientific, ethical, and social spheres.

The gatherings stood as a clear expression of women’s love and devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (AS).