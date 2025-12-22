Conference on Personality of Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) Held in Bangladesh

A conference examining the various aspects of the personality of Fatima al- Zahra (S.A) was jointly organized by the Representative Office of Al-Mustafa International University and the Shia Scholars Council in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The event featured H.E. Jalal Rahimi Jahani Abadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the special guest, along with Seyed Reza Mir Mohammadi, Cultural Attaché, Professor Ghulam Ghaus Al-Qadri, and Dr. Muhammad Abdul Quddus, who also delivered speeches.

Hujjatul Islam Mr. Mashaikhi chaired the session, and Dr. Anwar Al-Kabir presented a paper related to the conference topic.

The conference took place yesterday, Sunday, December 19, 2025, at the Kubi Nazr-ul-Islam Hall in Dhaka and was attended by over 200 participants, highlighting scholarly discussions on the life and virtues of Lady Fatima al- Zahra (S.A).