Al- Mustafa Uni Head Highlights Significance of Istighfar and Tawbah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Sayyid Kamal Hosseini recently addressed Indian seminary students through an online moral lecture, explaining the significance of seeking forgiveness and repentance in light of the Quran.

Head of Al- Mustafa international university india referred to various verses from Surah Hud, mentioning: "And ask forgiveness from your Lord, then turn to Him in repentance."

He explained that in the Quran, Istighfar and Tawbah are often mentioned together, indicating that they are closely related, though some people see them as having different meanings. Some believe that both terms mean the same thing, while others believe there is a clear difference between the two.

He Said: According to Shia interpretations, Istighfar means leaving the path of sin, while Tawbah refers to consciously turning toward Allah and striving for spiritual growth.

He gave the example of the Dua recited between the two prostrations in prayer: "Astaghfirullaha Rabbi wa atubu ilayh" (I seek forgiveness from Allah, my Lord, and I turn to Him in repentance). He explained that this is a practical example of both Istighfar and Tawbah in action.

He further clarified with the example of construction, saying that Istighfar is like demolishing a broken, old building, while Tawbah is like building a new, strong structure. This analogy demonstrates how one can improve their spiritual life by turning toward repentance.

Using the example of clothing, he explained that a person either wears the garment of sin or the garment of goodness. Referring to the Quranic “And the garment of righteousness—that is better” he said that Istighfar is like removing the garment of sin, while Tawbah is like putting on the garment of righteousness.

He also emphasized that while Istighfar can be done on behalf of someone else (through intercession), Tawbah must be performed individually by each person. A true believer, he explained, is recognized by their ability to forgive, show kindness, and treat others with mercy.

He mentioned a narration from Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S), stating that the most complete prayer is Istighfar, as it is repeatedly mentioned in the Quran.

He also explained that Istighfar is a declaration of hatred toward Satan, while Tawbah is a declaration of closeness to the merciful Allah. Various types of Istighfar were discussed, along with practical examples, such as the story of Hazrat Malik Ashtar, who exhibited patience and forgiveness—a living example of seeking forgiveness and turning toward repentance sincerely.

In conclusion, he shared a story related to the acceptance of Tawbah, emphasizing that Allah loves those who truly repent and showers them with His special mercy.