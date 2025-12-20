Photos: Literary Discussion on Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) Held in Yangon, Myanmar

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A), a literary discussion titled “Hayat-e-Tayyeba” (The Pure Life) was held on Thursday, 18 December 2025, at Maghosi Ajma Mosque in Yangon under the supervision of the Myanmar Shia Muslim Research and Training Center. The event was moderated by Alima Zainab Madina Baik, Deputy Director of Training at the Myanmar Shia Muslim Research and Training Center, who also delivered the opening speech. The discussion focused on “Fatima Zahra (PBUH) as a Role Model for Today’s Muslim Women.”