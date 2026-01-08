  1. Home
Police Officer Martyred in Shooting in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province

8 January 2026 - 09:17
A police officer was killed in a shooting attack by unidentified assailants in southeastern Iran on Wednesday.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A police officer was killed in a shooting attack by unidentified assailants in southeastern Iran on Wednesday.

According to Mehr, local authorities confirmed that Mahmoud Haghighat, a member of the Law Enforcement Forces in Iranshahr County, was martyred after gunmen opened fire in the early hours of the morning.

Security officials said investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for what they described as a heinous crime in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

