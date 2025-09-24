Iranian scholar: Sacred Defense Spirit Lives On in New Generation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian cleric praised the unwavering support and loyalty of the Iranian people during both the Iraq war and the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war, emphasizing that Iranian youth continue to uphold religious values, the Islamic Revolution, and the legacy of its late leader.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Sayyed Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, stated that the 12-day Israeli war against Iran demonstrated that today’s youth are just as capable and committed as the previous generation. He said, “Iranian youths proved their devotion in the face of enemies, despite claims that the new generation lacks the spirit of resistance and sacrifice shown by their predecessors.”

The cleric added, “The 12-day Israeli-imposed war was a renewed expression of the Sacred Defense, highlighting the importance of leadership and the active participation of the people as essential elements in the Iranian nation’s victory.”

Sayyed Mahmoudi credited the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), the people’s active presence, and their belief in martyrdom, devotion, and sacrifice as the driving forces behind Iran’s triumph.

His remarks come as the Islamic Republic of Iran commemorates the anniversary of the Sacred Defense, marking the beginning of the eight-year military conflict between Iran and Iraq.

