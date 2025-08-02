UAE, Iraq welcome growing international recognition of Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq expressed strong support for recent decisions by several countries to formally recognize the State of Palestine, describing the developments as “significant” and “historic milestones” in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people.

According to Mehr, in a statement released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized that international recognition of Palestine is a vital step toward achieving lasting peace and fostering long-term stability across the region. He underscored that backing the Palestinian cause is a moral and humanitarian obligation for the global community, and urged more nations to take similar actions to advance the peace process.

Echoing this sentiment, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the growing international acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood reflects meaningful support for efforts aimed at securing justice for the Palestinian people and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

