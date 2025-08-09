U.S. warns citizens in UAE to avoid Israeli-linked sites

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has warned its citizens in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid locations linked to Israel, citing potential security threats amid heightened tensions over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

In a security alert issued on Friday, the US mission to the UAE said it was aware of information indicating threats towards the Jewish and Israeli communities in the Persian Gulf state.

The advisory follows a July 31 decision by Israel’s so-called "National Security Headquarters" to upgrade its travel warning for the UAE, claiming that “terrorist organizations are operating with increased intensity these days in efforts to harm Israel.”

Washington’s warning comes against the backdrop of escalating regional unrest following Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, which has drawn widespread international condemnation over civilian casualties and restrictions on humanitarian access.

The US advisory mirrors a recent move by Israel, which urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE and, if already in the country, to refrain from displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols in public.

Last week, Israeli media reported that the foreign ministry had ordered the withdrawal of most of its diplomatic staff from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including embassy and consulate personnel and their families, citing alleged security threats.

The Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment on the specifics of the security measures.

The UAE established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which have since led to a sharp increase in Israeli travel and business activity in the Persian Gulf state.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Israeli aggression and siege on Gaza have led to a growing discontent across the Arab world against Israeli atrocities.

Israel’s war, which began in October 2023, has killed at least 61,330 Palestinians and injured more than 152,000.

Severe restrictions on food and aid have left the territory facing a worsening starvation crisis, with nearly 200 people—almost half of them children—dying of malnutrition in recent months.

.....................

End/ 257