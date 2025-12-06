Malta’s PM welcomes injured child from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, accompanied by the Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Hanania, received the injured child Abdel Karim Marouf at the Central Hospital of Malta, following a surgical operation on his leg due to injuries sustained during the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Abdel Karim arrived at the hospital along with a group of other injured children who were evacuated to Malta for medical treatment and care. He underwent a complex surgery, while 13 other children are still receiving treatment in Maltese hospitals.

The Prime Minister wished the child a speedy recovery, affirming Malta’s continued attention to the care of injured children and welcoming him and the other children until conditions are suitable for their return to Gaza.

For his part, Palestinian Ambassador Hanania thanked the Prime Minister and the Maltese government for providing assistance, medical treatment, and education for the injured children during their stay in Malta.

