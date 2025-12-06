Israeli Warplanes Violate Gaza Ceasefire With New Strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes launched heavy airstrikes across several areas in the eastern Gaza Strip early Saturday, accompanied by artillery fire and gunshots concentrated around and inside the buffer zone known as the “yellow line.”

Medical sources confirmed that one civilian was injured in northern Gaza as Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in the Sheikh Zayed neighborhood.

Israeli aircraft also fired belts of ammunition in eastern Gaza City and struck eastern Khan Yunis.

In addition, Israeli warplanes bombed the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and targeted areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

These latest raids represent another violation of the declared ceasefire in Gaza, as Israeli forces continue bombardments, shootings, and demolitions of homes throughout the Strip.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 369 Palestinians have been killed—mostly children, women, and the elderly—and more than 920 others have been injured with varying levels of severity.

