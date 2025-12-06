Gaza Resistance Gives Abu Shabab Collaborators 10 Days to Surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s resistance security apparatus has announced a 10‑day deadline for collaborators with Israel to surrender, warning that anyone who continues cooperation will face the same fate as Yasser Abu Shabab, a militia leader killed last week.

The move reflects Hamas’s determination to strengthen internal control in Gaza by dismantling Israeli-backed armed groups. Abu Shabab’s death reinforces Hamas’s position as the legitimate and dominant authority in Gaza, while weakening Israel’s efforts to interfere and build rival militias.

Resistance officials stated that Abu Shabab’s killing was the result of long-term surveillance and pursuit, rather than an accident.

Israeli media presented a different narrative, claiming he died due to internal disputes and injuries sustained during clashes within his own faction.

Reports indicated that Israel had supported Abu Shabab’s group during operations in Rafah, hoping to use local militias as a “day after” governance alternative to Hamas.

His death underscores the fragile nature of Israel’s proxy networks inside Gaza and the challenges of maintaining them after the ceasefire.

/129