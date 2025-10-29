Iran’s Simorgh Aircraft Begins Official Test Flights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s domestically produced aircraft, Simorgh, has officially begun its test flights as it prepares to enter the country’s cargo aviation fleet.

The test flights commenced on Tuesday at an airfield in Shahin Shahr, central Iran, following a ceremony attended by senior officials from the defense and transportation ministries.

According to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAA), Simorgh must complete 100 hours of test flights under various conditions before receiving final approval to join the national fleet.

CAA chief Hossein Pourfarzaneh stated that Simorgh’s development, which took over 15 years, places Iran among fewer than 20 nations capable of designing and manufacturing aircraft.

Named after a legendary bird in Persian mythology, Simorgh is powered by two 2,500-horsepower engines, capable of transporting 6 metric tons of cargo over 3,900 kilometers, with a maximum takeoff weight of 21.5 metric tons.

The aircraft underwent a fast-taxi test in May 2022, followed by its maiden flight a year later.

Since then, the Iranian defense ministry—responsible for Simorgh’s production—has been working to secure a test certificate from the CAA, including the essential type certificate that confirms the aircraft’s airworthiness.

While some experts consider Simorgh a modified version of the IrAn-140, itself based on the Antonov An-140, former CAA officials argue it is a distinct aircraft due to its redesigned engine and fuselage.

Described as agile, lightweight, and fast, Simorgh boasts a high cargo capacity and is well-suited to Iran’s climate, making it ideal for missions such as medical transport.

Officials believe the aircraft will enhance the logistical capabilities of Iran’s ground and naval forces, enabling efficient movement of personnel and equipment across the country.

They also foresee Simorgh potentially joining Iran’s short-haul passenger jet fleet in the future.

In recent years, Iran has made significant strides in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, despite facing international sanctions.

These advancements have occurred amid restrictions that prevent Iranian airlines from acquiring new aircraft or spare parts.

