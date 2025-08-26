Australia expels Iranian diplomats and suspends Tehran embassy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Australia has officially declared Iran’s ambassador in Canberra “persona non grata” and ordered him, along with three other Iranian diplomats, to leave the country within seven days. The move coincides with the suspension of Australia’s embassy operations in Tehran.

The Australian government accused Iran of encouraging anti-Jewish incidents in Sydney and Melbourne, although these claims have been widely criticized as baseless. The expulsion order includes Iran’s ambassador and three additional officials.

In a related announcement, the Australian Prime Minister confirmed that the country’s diplomatic mission in Tehran has been suspended, and its personnel have been relocated to a third country.

