Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Expresses Concern Over Attacks on Christian Community by Radical Hindus During Christmas Celebrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Sadatullah Husaini, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, expressed deep concern over the recent attacks on the Christian community during Christmas celebrations across different parts of India.

He called for immediate and effective action by authorities to ensure religious freedom, peace, law and order, and communal harmony.

In a statement issued to the media, Syed Sadatullah Husaini condemned the increasing incidents of attacks, threats, and disturbances faced by the Christian community during Christmas.

He urged authorities to take timely and decisive steps to ensure peace, security, and communal harmony, particularly during religious festivals.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed its strong disapproval of the growing violence and insecurity faced by Christians. According to Sadatullah Husaini, if such situations are not addressed immediately, they could lead to fear, distrust, and social division.

He emphasized that India's constitutional framework is based on equality, religious freedom, and mutual respect, and any situation that weakens these values must be taken seriously.

Syed Husaini made it clear that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind stands in full solidarity with the Christian community. He highlighted reports from civil society organizations documenting incidents like disruptions in Christian religious ceremonies, disputes over burial practices, and allegations under anti-conversion laws. He called for all such matters to be addressed through legal channels and judicial processes.

He further stressed that social harmony can only be maintained when institutions work impartially and citizens trust the rule of law.

He noted: Religious festivals require special security and administrative preparations to ensure celebrations can take place in a peaceful environment, free from fear or obstruction.

On the importance of law enforcement, he emphasized that laws must be applied without discrimination.

He added: Misuse of laws erodes public trust and increases grievances. He also pointed out that peaceful worship, acts of charity, and social service should never be made the subject of conflict or suspicion.

Concluding his remarks, Syed Sadatullah Husaini reiterated that India’s true strength lies in its diversity and its ability to unite people from different walks of life. For the unity of the nation, protecting the rights and dignity of all religious communities is crucial.

He appealed to both authorities and citizens to work together to promote peace, mutual respect, and constitutional values.