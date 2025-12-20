Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Holds Two-Day National Communal Harmony Coordinators’ Meet

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Communal Harmony Department organised a two-day programme titled All India Communal Harmony Coordinators’ Meet, in which men and women working at the grassroots level for communal harmony from nearly 20 states across the country participated. The objective of the meeting was to understand the situation of communal harmony in different states, review the work carried out so far, and provide guidance for future efforts.

Addressing the gathering, the President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, said in his keynote address that work for communal harmony is not temporary but permanent in nature. He said Islam is founded on correcting relationships among people and guiding them in the right direction. He added that the Quran places great emphasis on this, and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) devoted his entire life to this cause. He further said there is now a need to take this work beyond the individual level and strengthen it at the institutional level so it rests on firm foundations.

The Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, T Arif Ali, said efforts for communal harmony are not a response to situational pressure. He said they are a responsibility and have always been part of the policy of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. He added that just as harmony exists in every aspect of Allah’s creation, harmony among human beings is also essential.

On the occasion, Swami Sarvalok Anand Ji Maharaj spoke on the importance of interfaith dialogue for communal harmony and urged people to understand and respect their own beliefs as well as those of others. Gyani Mangal Singh Ji spoke on the importance of building bridges among all communities and said selfless service to people is the most effective means to achieve this.

Ms Shaista Rifat, National Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, spoke on the role of women in communal harmony. She said half of the world’s population cannot be kept away from this effort. She urged women to come forward and play an active role, and said society and the nation must provide them with maximum opportunities in this regard.

During the programme, participants exchanged views on various ideas to make the Dharamik Jan Morcha and Sadbhavana Manch more active and effective across the country. Prof Salim Engineer, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, advised participants to work with confidence and without discrimination. At the conclusion of the programme, participants from across the country expressed their resolve to unite all sections of society with full strength, patience, wisdom, perseverance, and courage.