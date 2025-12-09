Sharp rise in Israeli soldiers suffering PTSD since Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli official has revealed that the number of soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions, and receiving treatment in rehabilitation centers, has sharply increased since the war on Gaza began more than two years ago.

Tamar Shimoni, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Rehabilitation Department, told Israeli Army Radio that around 62,000 psychological cases were recorded on October 7, 2023. Since then, the figure has risen to nearly 85,000 — an increase she described as extraordinary and unprecedented.

She noted that about one-third of Israeli soldiers are struggling with psychological issues linked to the Gaza war.

Shimoni explained that a single therapist is now responsible for up to 750 patients, and in some areas the number is even higher, making it difficult to provide timely care to all those in need.

Hebrew-language media reported that a reserve officer from the Givati Brigade took his own life on December 4 after suffering severe psychological distress related to his role in the Gaza war.

Israel Hayom stated that the 28-year-old reserve officer committed suicide, possibly due to post-traumatic stress disorder, during the ground offensives in Gaza.

The newspaper added that shortly before his death, he wrote that he “could no longer live and was experiencing destruction and loss,” though no further details were provided about the circumstances.

