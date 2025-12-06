Asra Media Office warns of real threat to life of detained leader Marwan Barghouti

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ara Media Office has issued a serious warning about the real and growing threat to the life of imprisoned leader Marwan Barghouti, 66, amid systematic attacks targeting him and his family as part of a clear policy of retaliation.

The Office said that a recent intimidation tactic targeted Barghouti’s family through a phone call that spread fabricated and terrifying information about his condition, a method reflecting the broader Israeli strategy to pressure and terrorize prisoners’ families.

This latest violation, Office noted, comes in parallel with ongoing isolation, torture, denial of visits, and open threats made by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir, all pointing to a deliberate intention to endanger Barghouti’s life.

The Office held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for Barghouti’s life and the lives of all prisoners, urging the United Nations, the Red Cross, and human rights organizations to intervene urgently, launch an independent investigation, and halt the escalating crimes inside Israeli prisons.

It emphasized that the silence of the international community gives the Israeli occupation a green light to continue its crimes against detainees and represents a serious failure in protecting their lives.

Barghouti’s case: A marker of a broader atrocity

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Soceity (PPS) also held the Israeli occupation directly responsible for the fate of Marwan Barghouti and all detainees, stating that what is happening amounts to a full-fledged campaign of extermination inside prisons, mirroring the widespread atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians.

In a statement on Friday, the PPS expressed heightened concerns over Barghouti’s fate following a new act of psychological terror against his family, part of the Israeli systematic campaign to break the spirit of detainees and their loved ones.

This morning, a person claiming to be a released prisoner called the Barghouti family and relayed disturbing and fabricated details about what Marwan is allegedly enduring. The PPS said this cannot be separated from the ongoing Israeli terror tactics against prisoners and their families, which amount to organized crimes.

Slow-death policies against prisoners

The PPS reaffirmed that the direct threats, physical abuse, and targeted attacks against Barghouti and other prominent leaders of the prisoner movement are part of a broader policy of slow death and deliberate liquidation.

Thousands of detainees held in Israeli prisons face continuous abuse including torture, starvation, isolation, sexual assaults, and denial of medical care, all of which amount to executions in slow motion.

Prison authorities continue to isolate several prisoner leaders under harsh and degrading conditions, while subjecting them to collective punishment and ongoing violence. Barghouti himself was publicly threatened in a video by extremist Minister Ben Gvir, in what the Club described as clear incitement to kill prisoners, especially amid proposed legislation for the execution of detainees.

A call for urgent international action

The PPS stressed that the ongoing crimes against prisoners, without any form of accountability, are a stain on the conscience of the international community, which continues to provide cover for Israel’s policies of killing and repression.

The rights group also called for immediate and genuine international intervention to protect detainees and bring Israeli leaders to justice for their crimes.



