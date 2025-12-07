  1. Home
Suicide Among Israeli Reserve Soldiers Rises 56% Since Gaza War

7 December 2025 - 11:16
Israeli daily Maariv reports a 56% rise in suicides among reserve soldiers since the Gaza war began. Nearly 280 soldiers attempted suicide in two years, with about 60 fatalities, while hundreds sought mental health support.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli daily Maariv has reported a sharp rise in suicides among reserve soldiers since the October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent Gaza war. Health officials are warning of a worsening mental health crisis within the military.

Analysts and military support groups emphasize that this surge is directly tied to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive war policies, particularly the prolonged campaign in Gaza, which has deepened trauma among soldiers.

Suicide rates among reserve forces have increased by 56% since the war began.

Over the past two years, approximately 280 soldiers have attempted suicide, with nearly 60 of those cases resulting in death.

Hundreds of soldiers have sought assistance from mental health institutions, citing severe post‑traumatic stress and insufficient support.

Military associations stress that these incidents are not isolated but reflect a systemic failure to address the psychological needs of soldiers. They are urging the government to implement urgent and practical programs for mental health support and suicide prevention.

