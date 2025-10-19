Gaza’s hospitals receive bodies of 29 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 29 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including 23 who were recovered from under the rubble and four who were killed in fresh attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 68,116 martyrs, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 170,200 people.

These statistics do not include 11 civilians from the Abu Shaaban family who were massacred in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood on Friday. Their bodies are still under the rubble and have not yet been recovered.



