Sheikh Zakzaky: Commemorations of AhlulBayt Keep Their Legacy Alive

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, the13th of Rajab, equivalent to 2/1/2025, the Leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky delivered speech on the occasion of birthday anniversary of Amirul Momineen Ali (AS) in his residence in Abuja.

During his speech to the gathering, Sayyid Zakzaky recounted the history of the of the prestigious birth of Imam Ali (AS) in the holy Ka’aba, 30 years after the birth of the holy Prophet (SAWA).

He also reviewed some of Imam Ali’s (AS) divine virtues and how Almighty Allah had elevated him over everyone among His creatures beside the holy Prophet (S). Commenting on his unparalleled knowledge, he described the Imam as one whom Almighty Allah described as “Allazi indahu Ilmul Kitab''.

Speaking about the asceticism of Imam Ali (AS), Leader explained how the Imam is always self-sufficient. He recounted that: “He is the one who enters the city of Kufa while holding the reins of satisfaction and says, O people of this city (Kufa)! Have you seen me here? Have you seen my satisfaction? Have you seen my barren pair of shoes? Any day you bear witness about a change in me, then be rest assured that I have betrayed you. The Imam continued, “I am satisfied with two things; two pieces of old clothes and two pair of bread per a day''.

The Leader further reported the Imam to have said, “But don’t imitate me, because you won’t be able to bear the condition as l could, but imitate me in one thing, do not eat from anything unlawful (Haram)”.

The Leader recounted the tale of various stories related to the bravery of the Imam (AS), his sacrifice, and how Almighty Allah favored him and to the fact that through him and Sayyida Zahra (SA) were the only heirs and descendants of the Messenger of Allah (SWAW).

Sayyid Zakzaky (H) notified the importance of upkeeping the birthdays anniversary of the 14 infallible (AS) and dissemination of their teachings. He described their birthdays and remembrances of their demise (martyrdom) as a way of acknowledging the public who were the 14 Infallible and their teachings? He said, “These commemorations are keeping their affairs alive, because many things are known to people during their commemorations. Some do not have the opportunity to Islamic studies, but they will be known of them through speeches they heard in a program like this”.

His eminence further said, “The issue of Ahlul Bait (AS) is becoming known to public on daily basis while opponents are daily increasing their opponency which is always in vain eventually. Whatever it is said as regard the Infallible, they criticize. It is high time we focused on our activities about the infallible and do away with critics and their criticism”.

The Leader concluded his speech by extending gratitude to Almighty Allah for making us among those who stick to the Wilaya (submission to the successorship of Ali).

“We pray may Almighty Allah make us to firmly stick to this noble path of the Infallible; the path of the truth and salvation until the end of our lives”, he added.

