Photos: Unveiling ceremony of book "Zaria Incident" held in Tehran

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – the launch ceremony of the book “The Zaria Incident”, a documented and shocking account of the 2015 massacre of Muslims in Nigeria, translated by Maryam Afshar, was held at Hosseiniyeh Honar in Tehran. The event was attended by Dr. Massoud Shajareh, Chairman of the Islamic Human Rights Commission in London; Dr. Nasser Tsafeh, an eyewitness to the Zaria massacre and member of Sheikh Zakzaky’s medical team; and Hojjat al-Islam Mehdi Shandizi, Deputy for International Affairs at the Office for Studies of the Cultural Front of the Islamic Revolution.