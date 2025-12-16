Nigeria’s Islamic Movement commemorates 10 years since Zaria Massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Zaria Massacre. During this atrocity, the Nigerian Army killed more than 1,000 defenseless Shi'a Muslims, acting on orders from then-President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Elrufai.

The Zaria massacre remains a grim episode in Nigeria’s history, representing state-led violence against peaceful citizens. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) continue to denounce the massacre.

The killings, which took place between December 12 and 15, 2015, were justified by false claims that the Shi'a community had tried to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai. The aftermath exposed not only widespread grief but also the government’s role in covering up the atrocity.

Pastor Methosola Ndoma, a respected Christian leader, voiced his shock at the government’s actions, insisting there was no justification for the mass slaughter of Shi'a Muslims. He highlighted that the Islamic Movement’s endurance, despite attempts to suppress it, reflects divine support.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, in his closing remarks, reaffirmed the peaceful character of the Islamic Movement. He emphasized that the group is guided by truth and intellect rather than force, declaring that no government can destroy an ideology rooted in justice and truth.

