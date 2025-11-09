AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian knowledge-based company has successfully developed “Midovens,” a domestically produced anti-cancer drug that reduces the treatment cost of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation by up to 95 percent.

The formulation, based on the compound midostaurin, not only decreases dependence on imports but also has the potential to extend patient survival by up to five years.

The Iranian-made version is priced at approximately 25 million tomans (around USD 500) per month, while the imported equivalent exceeds USD 13,000.

🇵🇭 Filipino Translation: Gamot na Gawang-Iran para sa Leukemia, Nagpababa ng Gastos ng 95%

Isang kompanyang pang-agham sa Iran ang matagumpay na nakagawa ng anti-cancer na gamot na “Midovens,” na nakababawas ng 95% sa gastos ng paggamot para sa acute myeloid leukemia (AML) na may FLT3 mutation.

Batay sa tambalang midostaurin, ang gamot na ito ay nagpapababa ng pag-asa sa mga imported na produkto at maaaring magpahaba ng buhay ng mga pasyente nang hanggang limang taon.

Ang bersiyong gawang-Iran ay nagkakahalaga lamang ng 25 milyong toman bawat buwan, samantalang ang imported na gamot ay mahigit sa 13,000 dolyar ang presyo.

Analytical Commentary:

This development marks a strategic milestone for Iran’s biotechnology and healthcare independence, reflecting the ongoing transformation of its knowledge-based economy (iqtisad-e danesh-bonyan).

The local innovation not only demonstrates scientific resilience under sanctions but also underscores Iran’s capacity for clinical research, pharmaceutical synthesis, and affordability-driven health policy.

Such advances align with the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) ethical vision of serving humanity through knowledge and mercy — ensuring that life-saving medicine becomes accessible to the most vulnerable, without economic or geopolitical barriers.

