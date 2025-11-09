Iran to Launch Domestic Production of Light Passenger Aircraft

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has announced plans to manufacture domestically produced light passenger aircraft to meet growing demand for short-haul flights across the country.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAA), said on Saturday that technical teams have begun designing and developing two models of light passenger planes.

He stated that the manufacturing program will commence soon, with support from commercial partners.

“Iran’s vast geography and numerous small airports create a strong need for short-haul flights using 20-seat light aircraft to connect smaller cities to the main aviation network,” Pourfarzaneh explained. He added that such planes could also serve regional flight needs.

His remarks came shortly after Iran began test flights for its first domestically built cargo aircraft, named Simorgh.

According to CAA regulations, Simorgh must complete 100 hours of test flights under various conditions before receiving final approval to join Iran’s aviation fleet.

The production of Simorgh places Iran among fewer than 20 countries worldwide with the capability to design and manufacture aircraft.

Pourfarzaneh emphasized that Iran has nearly 100 years of experience in aviation and can rely on its “very advanced technical, academic, and industrial infrastructure” to produce home-grown planes.

Despite international sanctions limiting access to new aircraft and spare parts, Iran has made notable progress in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance in recent years.

