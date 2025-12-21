Hamas Delegation Meets Turkish Intelligence Chief in Istanbul to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al‑Hayya, the movement’s leader in Gaza, met on Saturday in Istanbul with Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

Hamas stated in a Saturday evening release that “the meeting addressed the progress of ceasefire implementation in Gaza, mechanisms to ensure Israel’s first‑phase commitments, and the transition to phase two.”

During the talks, the Hamas delegation reaffirmed the resistance’s commitment to maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, while drawing attention to ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation army, which have resulted in more than 400 deaths since the agreement took effect.

The delegation briefed the Turkish official on Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis this winter, stressing the urgent need for tents, mobile homes, and heavy machinery to shield residents from freezing temperatures and floodwaters.

They also called for intensified global and regional efforts to deliver relief supplies and medical aid across the Strip.

Both sides discussed Türkiye’s role in creating the necessary conditions for advancing to the second phase of ceasefire negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

The Hamas delegation concluded by expressing deep gratitude for Türkiye’s strong support of Palestinian rights, praising the Turkish leadership for its positions and ongoing relief efforts.

