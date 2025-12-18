Qatar warns Israeli ceasefire violations threaten regional stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, stated that Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement are putting mediators in difficult positions and threatening efforts to preserve calm.

In a press statement, Sheikh Mohammed said Doha has repeatedly voiced concern over Israel’s continued bombings and targeted assassinations in Gaza, warning of their dangerous impact on regional stability.

He stressed the urgent necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza without conditions, rejecting any security arrangements that favor one side over another, including the so-called “stability force.”

The Qatari official had earlier cautioned that repeated Israeli breaches of the ceasefire could trigger a resumption of war in Gaza. He emphasized that Gaza’s residents do not wish to leave their land and must not be forced to do so.

He added that Qatar consistently calls for resolving conflicts through diplomacy, insisting that the international community cannot remain hostage to the agenda of extremist movements seeking the eradication of the Palestinian people.

According to data released by Hamas, Israel has carried out more than 813 violations of the ceasefire since it began, averaging nearly 25 breaches daily. The group warned that this escalation threatens the continuation of the agreement and undermines truce efforts.

Government figures show these violations have led to the deaths of 393 Palestinian civilians and injuries to 1,074 others.

