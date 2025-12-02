  1. Home
Gaza: Palestinian martyred, amid ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations

Israeli drone fire killed Palestinian citizen Mohamed Siyam in Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood. Warplanes, artillery, and helicopters launched renewed attacks on al-Shuja’iya, al-Tuffah, Khan Yunis, and al-Bureij refugee camp.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian citizen was killed by Israeli drone fire on Monday morning in eastern Gaza City, amid renewed airstrikes and artillery bombardments across several eastern areas of the Strip.

Medical sources confirmed that Mohamed Siyam was shot dead by an Israeli quadcopter in the az-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on multiple locations in the eastern Gaza Strip, targeting al-Shuja’iya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods with several missiles.

The Israeli army also launched artillery fire on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, within the buffer zone known as the “yellow line,” while helicopters opened fire in eastern Gaza City.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli artillery shells struck the northern section of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

