Israel attacks Gaza despite ceasefire killing 30 Palestinians

The Israeli regime in its latest shelling and airstrikes in Gaza Strip has killed 30 Palestinians.

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military attacks throughout the Gaza Strip in one of the deadliest days since the US-brokered ceasefire took hold on October 10, Al Jazeera cite the enclave's health ministry as reporting on Thursday.

Medics said that one air strike on a house in Bani Suhaila town, east of Khan Younis, killed three people including a baby girl and wounded 15 others.

One body was also recovered from the rubble from previous Israeli attacks, the ministry added in a statement published on Telegram.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, Israel has killed 312 people and injured 760 others, it said.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 has risen to 69,546, with 170,833 people injured, the ministry concluded.

Al Jazeera also cited a senior municipal official in central Gaza as warning that toxic materials from Israeli bombardment may be seeping into the territory’s groundwater, further threatening an already devastated water system.

Israel’s blockade is preventing the entry of heavy machinery and essential equipment, leaving authorities unable to clear debris – where thousands remain buried – or carry out large-scale repairs to shattered infrastructure.