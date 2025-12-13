Two infant martyred in 24 hours in Gaza as freezing weather devastates displaced families

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian infant died on Friday from severe cold while she was sheltering with her family in a makeshift tent in Gaza, as Israeli restrictions continued to block the entry of mobile homes and vital relief supplies for displaced civilians in flooded camps.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that the number of children who had died in the past 24 hours due to extreme cold rose to two, after infant Rahaf Abu Jazar passed away inside her family’s tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Thursday morning.

The child’s martyrdom came as a result of freezing temperatures brought on by a powerful winter storm that swept across the Strip. Since early Wednesday, Gaza had been battered by severe weather that submerged thousands of displacement tents due to heavy rainfall. Forecasts indicated the stormy conditions would persist through Friday evening.

Palestinian sources also announced that another infant had died due to the cold and storm conditions in al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City on Friday morning, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis.

This tragedy unfolded amid the ongoing genocide carried out by Israeli occupation forces since October 7, 2023, with US and European support. The war included mass killings, starvation, destruction, forced displacement, and arrests, in defiance of international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the violence.

By then, the genocide had left more than 241,000 Palestinians martyred or wounded, most of them women and children. Over 11,000 remained missing, while hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians endured harsh living conditions and famine, which claimed many lives, especially among children.

