Gaza battered by polar storm Byron, 12 dead and homes collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) warnings about the polar storm “Byron” have tragically come true, as Gaza has been battered by severe weather from Wednesday evening through Friday.

In a statement to the Palestinian Information Center, the GMO reported that the storm unleashed floods, heavy rainfall, violent winds, high sea waves, and thunderstorms, endangering more than 1.5 million displaced people who risk drowning or the collapse of already damaged homes.

The GMO added that hundreds of thousands of families, living for over two years in worn-out tents and temporary shelters, now face unprecedented danger. This comes amid Israel’s continued ban on prefab homes and shelter materials, and the absence of international intervention to provide even minimal protection.

The statement noted that in recent hours, 12 people were martyred or went missing due to the storm’s impact, alongside the collapse of bombed buildings across Gaza’s governorates.

The GMO documented the collapse of at least 13 homes, most recently in al-Karama and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods of Gaza City, while Civil Defense teams continue to respond to hundreds of nonstop emergency calls.

It explained that more than 27,000 tents were flooded, destroyed, or uprooted by strong winds, affecting over 250,000 displaced people with water damage, floods, and collapses, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

The statement stressed that this disaster reflects a scenario long warned about, as tens of thousands of families struggle to survive in tents unable to withstand rain or wind, amid international silence that deepens their suffering.

The GMO added that these weather conditions compound the broader humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s siege and ongoing attacks, as crossings remain closed and aid is blocked, including 300,000 urgently needed tents, mobile homes, caravans, and shelter materials.

It emphasized that such practices are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, exposing hundreds of thousands of civilians to danger without protection or safe alternatives.

The GMO called on the United Nations, international organizations, US President Donald Trump, mediators, ceasefire guarantors, friendly countries, and donor agencies to act immediately to pressure Israel to open crossings, allow shelter materials and emergency supplies, and support Civil Defense needs.

It also urged urgent protection for families affected by the storm, and binding steps to prevent the recurrence of flooding and collapses in the coming hours and future storms.

/129