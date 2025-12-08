UN Rapporteur slams institutions, hails Eurovision boycott

AhlulBayt News Agency: UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, has strongly condemned international institutions for failing to hold Israel accountable, while praising the growing European boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest as evidence of a shifting public conscience.

In a social media post, Albanese stated that the lack of sanctions or suspensions has enabled the genocide in Gaza to become “normalized.”

She emphasized: “Israel has not been suspended from the UN, international forums, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA, or cultural events. Genocide continues because it is normalized.”

Her remarks underline a consistent pattern across political, sporting, and cultural arenas where Israel continues to enjoy full membership and participation — a stance critics argue amounts to tacit approval of its military actions.

Within this context, Albanese highlighted the growing backlash against Israel’s participation in Eurovision as a rare disruption to the cycle of normalization.

She welcomed the withdrawal of several European countries, describing it as the beginning of genuine accountability.

“And then, just like that, accountability in the form of a European boycott begins. Eurovicious no more!” she declared.

