Protest in Stockholm condemns Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest rally was organized on Saturday in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, to denounce Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square following calls from several civil society organizations to protest against the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on Gaza.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and banners condemning the killing of children, the bombing of schools and hospitals, and demanding respect for the ceasefire as well as an end to famine.

The protesters also called for an end to the genocide war being waged in Gaza and urged Sweden to halt arms sales to the occupying regime.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the ceasefire came into effect, the Israeli occupation has committed hundreds of violations, killing about 414 Palestinians and injuring 1,142 others.

/129