  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Europe

Protest in Stockholm condemns Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

28 December 2025 - 07:55
News ID: 1766857
Source: News Websites
Protest in Stockholm condemns Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza

A large protest was held in Stockholm against Israel’s violations of the Gaza ceasefire, with hundreds carrying Palestinian flags and banners condemning attacks on civilians. Demonstrators demanded Sweden end arms sales to Israel and called for an end to the genocide war.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest rally was organized on Saturday in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, to denounce Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square following calls from several civil society organizations to protest against the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on Gaza.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and banners condemning the killing of children, the bombing of schools and hospitals, and demanding respect for the ceasefire as well as an end to famine.

The protesters also called for an end to the genocide war being waged in Gaza and urged Sweden to halt arms sales to the occupying regime.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the ceasefire came into effect, the Israeli occupation has committed hundreds of violations, killing about 414 Palestinians and injuring 1,142 others.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha